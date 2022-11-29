Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Reportedly Using Their Boston Trip to ‘Maintain a Sense of Relevance’

As Kate Middleton and Prince William get ready for their trip to Boston, royal watchers are weighing in on the importance of their presence in the U.S. for the palace. It’s not just the Earthshot Prize Awards that they are here for — the couple is trying to prove that the monarchy has a place in modern society.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be the first look at the “more updated, modernized family that they want to represent,” Boston University history professor Arianne J. Chernock told The New York Times. She believes that Kate and William have “a tall task” ahead of them to change public perceptions about the royal family. By partnering up with the Earthshot Prize Awards, it allows them to embrace “core, weighty issues and maintain a sense of relevance, as well as a connection with their subjects and global population to justify their existence.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly making sure htey stay laser-focused during their Boston trip. https://t.co/x9Tf4dqhyz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 28, 2022

The idea to have this year’s awards in Boston was also very calculated due to the city’s “historical connection to Britain.” Calling it “fertile ground for a royal visit,” Chernock added, “Americans have never lost their fascination with the royal family.” Boston is, after all, home to the U.S.‘ version of royalty with the Kennedy family.

Kate and William are hoping to avoid the controversies of their Caribbean tour in March, so the expectations are that this trip will be a highly curated look at the couple. There is a lot of pressure on them, but King Charles III is hoping they deliver the best of the royal family.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.