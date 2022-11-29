Donald Trump’s Truth Social Platform Is Rapidly Losing Users After Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter

Donald Trump is having a hard time winning lately. Besides the lack of Republican Party support in his latest run for president, his Truth Social platform is losing users at an alarmingly rapid pace — and there is one person who may have had a hand in indirectly sabotaging the former president’s social media site: Elon Musk.

For a second consecutive month, Donald Trump’s Truth Social saw a major decline in traffic based on Comscore data, via The Righting. The platform had a peak of 4,024,000 unique visitors in August only to see a major plummet of 2,853,000 unique visitors in October. That’s not great news for Donald Trump, who committed to the site and must “wait for six hours before reposting his messages from social media platform Truth Social on other platforms,” via a regulatory filing obtained by Reuters.

The Republicans might be represented by Donald Trump again, even though many don't want him to run. https://t.co/gKzkskInG0 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 29, 2022

Donald Trump knows that he has 87.7 million followers just waiting for him over on , but he can’t utilize the site to his full advantage (and we know Musk is just itching for the former president’s official return). The Tesla CEO is also claiming that “new user signups” are “at an all-time high” of 2 million accounts per day. That number has to hurt Donald Trump, who was so sure Truth Social would draw his fanbase.

Instead, Musk is killing the former president’s social media vibe as he is essentially posting his thoughts into a void over on Truth Social. The data doesn’t lie — this news doesn’t bode well for Donald Trump or his political future.

