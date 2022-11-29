Heather Rae El Moussa Admits She Felt Like She Was ‘Always Second’ to Tarek’s Ex Christina Hall

Heather Rae El Moussa’s very public marriage to Tarek El Moussa isn’t always rainbows and unicorns. The Selling Sunset star has had to navigate the after-effects of her husband’s divorce from his ex-wife Christina Hall — which was also played out in the media.

Heather admits it hasn’t been easy on her even though she’s “a very happy, positive person.” She revealed on The Today Show, “I felt like I was always second.” That’s a huge, weighted statement that many significant others have likely felt when they step into a new relationship where there is a former spouse and kids in the mix. In Heather’s situation, it probably didn’t help that everyone kept pointing out how much she looked like Tarek’s ex either — the comparison game is brutal for both women.

“No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love — and it was a very public divorce and you’re coming into it,” Heather noted. “You fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did.” Sometimes those complicated feelings even bubble to the surface like last spring’s showdown on the soccer field. She continued, “I mean, we’ve definitely had some ups and downs. They had ups and downs.”

Heather has found a way to “navigate” her end of the relationship better now, especially since they are adding a baby boy to their blended family. In the end, Heather and Tarek are focusing on putting the “drama aside,” so his kids with Hall, son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, feel loved by both sides of the family.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.