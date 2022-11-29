Julianne Moore’s White Plunging Gown Was Designed to Turn Every Head at the 2022 Gotham Awards

Even though Julianne Moore has rocked the red carpet for many years now, we never get tired of seeing her strut her stuff at big events. At the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov 28, the Still Alice star turned heads yet again looking like an angelic Greek goddess.

At the event, Moore wore a white plunging Carolina Herrera V-neck gown with shoulder pads and long sleeves. Cinched in the waist, the dress showed off just enough and hugged her figure in all the right places.

As for accessories, Moore wore a statement gold coiled necklace, gold stacked bangles, and a gold clutch that featured a woven pattern. To show off the daring neckline, Moore wore her signature red hair in a bun and let her glam shine through. The star also opted for glowy natural skin, an orange smokey eye, and nude lips.

Julianne Moore attends the 2022 Gotham Awards. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Moore wasn’t the only A-lister at the event who turned heads with their stunning ensembles. The Fabelmans‘ star Michelle Williams, who was one of the honorees at the big night, also looked gorgeous in a multi-colored sparkling Valentino mini-dress.

Other stars like comedienne Ayo Edebiri, Gabrielle Union, Minha Kim, Aubrey Plaza, and Emilia Jones brought out the fashion at the night’s red carpet. It was definitely a night to be remembered!