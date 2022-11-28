Reese Witherspoon’s Christmas Decor Got a Stamp of Approval from the Queen of Christmas Herself, Mariah Carey

It’s time to get into the holiday season and Reese Witherspoon wasted no time in getting her Christmas tree up. While she may have felt like she rushed the process of getting her home decorated, the 46-year-old actress got approval from the person whose opinion matters the most (outside of Santa Claus) at this time of year: Mariah Carey.

Wearing a cream turtleneck sweater and black sunglasses on her head, Witherspoon took a selfie in front of her decked-out snowy Christmas tree, adorned with red and silver ornaments and a big red bow at the top. The Morning Show star captioned the festive moment, “Too soon?” Well, Carey just had to chime in and give her the Queen of Christmas approval. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer wrote in the comments, “Nah, you’re good.” Phew, crisis averted!

Of course, it’s Carey who ushers in the holiday season at midnight on Nov. 1 each year. The moment the world has put Halloween to bed, she dons her red-and-white outfit to remind everyone that it’s time to drink egg nog and hang up the mistletoe. It looks like a few other celebrities agree with Carey’s assessment since Octavio Spencer added “Nope” to Witherspoon’s “too-soon” conversation. However, it’s Mindy Kaling who came in for the win with a pun, writing, “Never. Wreath Witherspoon lives!”

The Queen of Christmas is officially welcoming the world to her holly-jolly kingdom where everything is red and green — and only one song rules the land. Perhaps Witherspoon will decorate her home even earlier next season because Carey grants everyone permission to get the holiday celebrations underway as soon as possible.

