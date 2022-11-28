Alessandra Ambrosio Isn’t Letting Go of Summer Anytime Soon As She Shows Off Her Sunkissed Figure in a Black Two-Piece

While we’re all bundling up with cable-knit sweaters and heated blankets, Alessandra Ambrosio isn’t saying goodbye to summer just yet. And to prove it, she’s showing the world that she’s living it up in sunny Brazil right now.

On Nov 27, Ambrosio shared a series of photos from her warm getaway to the Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, looking as radiant and confident as can be. She shared the photos with the caption, “Copacabana classic 🌴🌴🌴.”

In the first photo, we see the former Victoria’s Secret Angel looking like a glowing goddess in an intricately tied black swimsuit ensemble of a bandeau bra and a sheer skirt. We then get a full-body shot of her show-stopping black ensemble while she poses next to a clear blue pool, followed by two pics of her rocking some shades in the same look that shows off her toned physique.

A few hours later, she uploaded a hypnotic video of herself walking up some steps in the same, figure-hugging ensemble with the simple caption, “🇧🇷🌴.”

Throughout the video, we see the breathtaking model walking around and seeing the sites of Brazil as she shows off her incredible body for all of her fans to marvel at. And no matter how many times Ambrosio uploads a bikini video, no matter what style, she knows how to turn heads in it.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ambrosio talked about how her relationship with herself has changed over the years, specifically how her confidence grew over the years. “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence,” she said. “I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.” Related story Carmen Electra’s New Milestone Consists Of Her Rocking a Gray Bikini on a Billboard

