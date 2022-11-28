Dick Van Dyke Looks Happier Than Ever at 96 in These Rare Photos of Him & His Wife

Once again, Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver prove they’re one of the sweetest couples in Hollywood with these rare photos.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, fans are loving the snapshots of Van Dyke and his wife Silver, looking so happy and in love with one another. They were spotted together on Nov 18, headed to a workout session in Los Angeles.

In the photos, we see Van Dyke rocking an edgy red hoodie with the printed words ‘La Muerte’ on it, grinning and wrapping his arm around Silver. Silver also looks radiant as she smiles in a gray and navy, loose-fitting workout ensemble, which she paired with a green crossbody bag and purple shades.

Even though Van Dyke has a case of pink eye, that’s not killing his vibe in the slightest as he prepares for his 97th birthday.

Despite their 46-year age difference, they’re happily dancing and in love over a decade later. We all remember their iconic dancing video back on Valentine’s Day where they sang and danced to the song “Everybody Loves a Love.”

According to Insider, the Dick Van Dyke star was instantly attracted to Silver, after appointing her as his makeup artist. After six years together, they tied the knot in 2012, which he calls “one of the smartest moves he has ever made.” Related story Lovebirds Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Are Packing on the PDA In This Rare & Intimate Selfie

He also said in an interview with HuffPost that he tries to keep his spirit as youthful as possible for her, saying, “I do a lot of leg work, all kinds of treadmills and weights and everything, because I like to keep the bounce when I dance. I can dance better than any 90-year-old you ever know.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.

