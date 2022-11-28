Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Play a Powerful Couple in the New Dramatic Trailer for Yellowstone Sequel 1923

With the fifth season of Yellowstone released earlier this month, fans of the show are in for another treat with the first trailer for the show’s prequel, 1923. In the spinoff show, referred to as a “Yellowstone origin story” in Paramount’s official synopsis, legendary actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are one tough couple as Jacob and Cara Dutton.

In the trailer, the show promises a bumpy ride for Ford and Mirren as they struggle to keep their ranch empire during the year of 1923.

The official synopsis reads, “1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

“Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose,” Mirren’s character threatens Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn, who plays Banner Creighton. “But your fight is with me and I kill much slower.”

In another snippet, Ford does some threatening of his own. “You attack my family,” his character says. “It’s gonna be the last thing you ever do.”

In another one-liner, Mirren, with a distinctive Irish accent, declares “Greed will be the thing that kills us all.”

The new show, which will premiere Dec 18 on Paramount+, is the second Yellowstone prequel. The first was last year’s 1883 which starred real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the central characters James and Margaret Dutton.

The prequels go to show the unprecedented success Yellowstone has garnered in its five seasons starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly. According to Daily Mail, the show’s most recent season premiere was viewed by 12.1 million people. With so much success in the series already, it’s safe to say 1923 will be another streaming hit.

