This Real Housewives Alum Claims She & Prince Harry Had a Brief Fling in The Early 2000s

Right when we think we know everything about Prince Harry, and what to expect in his upcoming memoir, someone else throws a curveball. It turns out Harry allegedly had a brief fling with Catherine Ommanney, and if that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because you probably recognize her as a former Real Housewives member.

The Real Housewives of DC alum claims that she had a short-lived fling with Prince Harry back in 2006. In a recent interview with The Sun, she said they met at a bar in Chelsea when she was 34 and he was 21.

She alleges that they went to the Eclipse nightclub before heading to a friend’s house, where he made them sandwiches, play-fought, and opened up to one another before sharing a kiss. A kiss, by the way, that she described as the “most passionate kiss of her life.”

They reportedly met a couple more times in the following weeks and then didn’t see each other until 2009, when Ommanney was with her now ex-husband. And during this entire time, Harry was in a long-term on-and-off relationship with socialite Chelsy Davy, something that he will reportedly talk about in his upcoming memoir Spare.

Ommanney spoke out about this fling because she doesn’t think she’ll be mentioned in his autobiography. She said, “a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother-of-two, it’s just not the done thing.”

She also told The Sun she "hopes Meghan looks after him," and that she wishes Harry nothing but "happiness and success. She added, "He is a very brave, charismatic, incredibly funny, intelligent, and lovely human being."

Ommanney is most well-known for her interior design work, along with being one of the five women who starred in the short-lived Housewife spin-off The Real Housewives of D.C, which lasted only one season in 2010.

