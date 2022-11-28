Kate Middleton & Prince William Don’t Want to Be ‘Distracted’ By Prince Harry’s Memoir During Boston Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The royal family is pulling out all of the stops for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize Award this weekend. The palace is also making sure there won’t be any hiccups to disturb the Prince and Princess of Wales’ appearances, which means talk of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, is strictly forbidden.

Calling it the couple’s “Super Bowl moment,” a source told People that they are “both extremely excited for the visit” since it’s their big return to the U.S. after the pandemic and their elevated status within the royal family. “They feel and appreciate the warmth and excitement of the American people for their return to the U.S. and are really looking forward to meeting as many folks as possible,” the insider noted.

Princess Eugenie reported riff with Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't stop the royal from finding a new place to call 'home.' https://t.co/jPCWNUXW9Z — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 22, 2022

Lurking in the background are Prince Harry’s upcoming book and his Netflix docuseries with Meghan Markle. However, William and Kate are going to stay focused on their environmental mission and refuse to “be distracted by other things,” according to a royal aide. The palace has a lot to prove right now since the family feud has overshadowed any of their philanthropic works over the last few years — and at least one notable expert believes that interest in the duo is at a “low boil.”

Spare $23.12 on Amazon.com Buy now

With Harry and Meghan living in California and having received a warm welcome from most citizens, it’s hard to know where the reception is going to land with Kate and William. That means any Sussex chatter will be shut down as the Prince and Princess of Wales do their best to sell their Earthshot Prize Award (and royal) agenda to the U.S.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.