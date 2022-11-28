Zoe Saldaña Proves She Can Rock Every Single Color in These Enchanting & Mesmerizing New Photos

Zoe Saldaña is not only the Queen of sci-fi but the Queen of rocking some of the most colorful ensembles we’ve ever seen.

On Nov 27, Saldaña shared a series of enchanting photos from her recent cover story shoot with WWD, which she shared with the caption, “@wwd World Wide Dream come true. Thank you.” The Avatar star also tagged everyone who made the shoot possible, from the writer of the cover story piece to the fashion assistants!

You know how with most people, there are a couple of colors that look sensational on them? Well, with Saldaña, it seems like every color on the rainbow looks incredible. In the first photo, we see her smiling from ear to ear as she rocks a loose-fitting, white button-down with matching chunky jewels. Next, we see her in an ornate gold corset on top of a form-fitting black ensemble we’re obsessing over right now, followed by her looking like a goddess in a dramatic blue coat.

Next, we see her looking like a confident superstar in this violet two-piece suit that shows off her toned abs and glowing skin. We also see the Star Trek star in a silk, green ensemble and a few black and white shots of her in the previous, colorful ensemble.

We then end the post with her wearing a fiery red ensemble that proves no matter the color, no matter the shade, she makes that colorful ensemble her own.

In the same interview with WWD that she doesn’t care about the societal standards surrounding aging. “But today, now that I’m 44, I’ve been able to have these opportunities, and I took control over my aging and I took control over my voice and how I consider myself as a woman,” she said. “And I’m so happy that I’m able to collaborate with filmmakers and producers and people in this industry that want that for women, that want women to be ageless and who don’t fetishize women’s youth. And so it’s interesting. It’s really interesting.”

