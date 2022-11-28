Kim Kardashian Proves Wearing Nothing But Nude Tights Is a Total Power Move in Mesmerizing SKIMS Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian sure knows how to make a product from her SKIMS line a bestseller. In her latest Instagram video on the company’s account, the 42-year-old entrepreneur made a very enticing sales pitch.

Sitting in her walk-in closet that looks more like a high-end boutique, Kim sat on the floor in head-to-toe nude SKIMS items. She wore a sheer bra from the line that showed her nipples, so the reality star made sure her hand discreetly covered it up. On her toned legs were the new SKIMS support tights that she revealed made her body look “flawless and smooth.”

Being the consummate salesperson, Kim pitched the tights like a total pro, adding, “They’re definitely a step under shapewear, but if you wanted to wear them as a lining to something and not have fully thick shapewear, they really are amazing and make everything look really smooth.” She modeled and posed to give different angles of her fit body in the SKIMS line, and she even absent-mindedly brushed her hair off her shoulder with the hand covering her breast — a quick nip-slip!

What’s fascinating about the short clip is that Kim has brunette hair, so this was likely filmed before the Met Gala in May. She’s been sporting blonde hair ever since her Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet which gives fans an inside glimpse into not only her massive closet but also how far ahead she films content for her site — a total CEO move.

