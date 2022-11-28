The Royal Staff’s Alleged Nickname For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry is Just As Uncomfortable As You’d Expect

It’s old news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s relationship with the rest of the British royal family is strained. From the ongoing feud between Harry and brother Prince William, to the rumors of tenseness between Markle and her staff, it’s safe to say that the couple’s dynamic with the royals (and the “firm”) is tumultuous.

In a new excerpt from Gyles Brandeth’s upcoming book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, the firm’s reported animosity continues to become more clear, reported by The Mail. “Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as ‘persons who live overseas,'” Brandeth reveals in the book. What a cold and informal nickname, right?

The book adds, “Harry and Meghan are mentioned to members of the Royal Family, they simply smile briefly and say ‘we wish them all the best’ and nothing else.'” Nothing else? Wow.

News of the Queen Elizabeth II-focused book comes at an important time for the parents of two as they’re about to release an intimate Netflix docuseries and Harry’s new memoir, Spare.

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, the details surrounding both the two projects are “a very closely guarded secret.” He told Us Weekly, “Netflix has paid a lot of money for this documentary. So, Harry and Meghan are gonna have to say more than, ‘We have a lovely life in Montecito, and we love each other.’ You know, there needs to be some meat in this sandwich.”

Bullen also added that King Charles III and the rest of the family are “absolutely bracing themselves” for the fallout. “History has shown us that when the Sussexes speak, they can throw out some pretty big accusations,” he said.

With accusations firing from both parties now, may they all brace for the truth to come out!

