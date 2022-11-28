Olivia Wilde’s Reported Reaction to Harry Styles Breakup Shows It Might Not Have Been an Amicable Split

When you are in the public eye, dealing with a breakup can be difficult, and it seems like Olivia Wilde is having a hard time getting over her ex, Harry Styles. Their relationship was fraught with lots of drama with Wilde’s child custody case with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis along with the alleged on-set tensions from their film, Don’t Worry Darling — and we can’t forget the loose-lipped nanny.

Now, the 38-year-old director is dealing with heartbreak, which a People source is calling a “tricky situation.” Even though a second insider called it a “very amicable decision” to split, the first source is revealing that “the break has been difficult for Olivia.” They noted, “They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed.”

Here's how you can watch Olivia Wilde's, 'Don't Worry Darling' right now. 🎥 https://t.co/Ooo1CKBYzN — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 8, 2022

That new tidbit of information makes it seem like the breakup was a little bit more one-sided than fans were originally told. With Styles taking his tour internationally, and Wilde remaining back in Los Angeles to take care of her kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, a third insider added that their “different priorities” are what is “keeping them apart.”

It doesn’t sound like a reconciliation is in their future since “the public pressure” might have gotten the best of them. Wilde and Styles weathered a lot of “ups and downs throughout the relationship,” and it was not secret that the 28-year-old pop star preferred to keep his private life out of the tabloids. “I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he told Rolling Stone this summer. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.” With his breakup from Wilde, he can now keep his next romance under wraps.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who met on set.