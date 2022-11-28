Gisele Bündchen Posted a Rare & Subtle Tribute to Tom Brady in His Instagram Comment Section

After finalizing their very public divorce, it looks like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are ready to move forward and be the best parents they can be.

On Wednesday, Nov 23, right before Thanksgiving, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a picture of his 15-year-old son, John “Jack” Edward, which he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan. In the picture, Jack is seen following his dad’s footsteps and practicing with the Buccaneers team. “My Inspiration ❤️,” Brady wrote in the caption.

Bündchen showed her support for the fatherly love by commenting a simple “❤️,” in the comment section. So sweet!

The post wasn’t the only show of love Brady posted that day. On his Instagram Stories, the athlete also shared pictures of Jack in a huddle with fellow Buccaneers players. On top, Brady wrote “My ❤️.” In another pic of him in the huddle, Brady proudly wrote, “Just one of the boys.”

The loving comment from the supermodel and the sweet posts from Brady show just how committed the former couple is in making co-parenting work. Brady and Bündchen also share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12.

"I just wanna be the best dad I could be," Brady said during last week's episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

He continued, talking about the upcoming holiday. “Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family. When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make, and that my parents made to me and my career, [it] is unbelievable. You know what I mean? It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career.”

Looks like Brady and Bündchen are not only doing great, but are acing co-parenting too. We love to see it!

