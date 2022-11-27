Elle Macpherson Shows Off Her Powerful Spirit & Toned Body in a Black Swimsuit for Her Wellness Brand

Elle Macpherson is all about showing off her confidence, incredible figure, and deep passion for everything wellness — it’s a few of the reasons why we love her so much! And her newest photo for her brand may be one of our favorites yet.

On Nov 23, Macpherson shared a showstopping, head-turning photo of herself promoting her wellness brand Welle Co. She posted the photo with the caption, “For mind, body and spirit, I start with two teaspoons of WelleCo’s The Super Elixir™️ daily. This is super nourishing for body systems while nudging my energy levels up. I also love WelleCo’s Nourishing Protein to feel lean and satisfied. More recently, I’ve added The Immune Elixir to the mix – just two daily with food (usually with lunch after I break my fast) which helps support overall vitality and the immune system. So simple to thrive on such complex blends of botanical ingredients.”

She added, “The Body Bundle by @WelleCo is a Black Friday exclusive bundle available now at the link in my bio.⁠”

In the photo, we see the supermodel showing off her long, toned legs while she rocks a tight black one-piece swimsuit. We see her glowing, incredible figure as she lets her wavy hair down and is rocking the no-makeup look as she holds the body bundle set she discussed (which is a beauty shortlist wellbeing awards finalist for 2022 and a Woman & Home Beauty Award winner for 2021!)

Macpherson co-founded the wellness brand back in 2014, becoming an instant favorite for fans and stars alike (including Kate Moss!) With every new campaign she releases, we’re reminded of her insanely confident, gorgeous spirit (and of how much she’s worked on her trademark confidence over the years!)

“There’s one thing being 20 and gorgeous with legs up to your armpits and beautiful tight skin, and there’s another thing to be 51. Finally, you get to the stage and say, ‘I have been known to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and felt really not confident and sure of myself,’” she said to Australia’s Sunrise talk show per HuffPost. “As I’ve matured, what I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter what I look like, the most important thing is, ‘how do I feel?’”

