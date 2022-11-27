Zoe Saldaña Looks Like a Goddess in This Enchanting Black Dress for Vogue Mexico

Zoe Saldaña is reminding everyone that she’s an IRL goddess with her latest photoshoot, and no one can take their eys off of her!

On Nov 25, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a series of enchanting photos from her latest, rare photoshoot with Vogue Mexico. For the gorgeous cover shoot, she shared the caption, “Over the moon with this vogue cover. Big bucket item off my list of dreams. Thank you. Gracias. Grazie Mille.” Along with that, she tagged everyone who made the photo shoot possible, from the photographer to the stylist assistant.

For the cover photo, we see Saldaña looking like a radiant goddess in this figure-hugging, draped black gown from Patricia Von Musulin, which she paired with accessories from Karla Martinez de Salas.

In the next couple of photos, we see the Avatar star looking amazing in these colorful and bold 1980s-inspired looks with her hair down and flowing in the wind. In the next showstopping photo, we see her looking like a confident superstar in a curve-hugging black gown, rocking bold accessories and the iconic wet hair look.

Next, we see her in a sheer, black lace pantsuit with her hair down, followed by a snapshot of her in a hypnotic black gown and her hair in a short, edgy bob. We then see the Star Trek star in a sparkling, black cutout gown that accentuates her toned physique, followed by a glowing close-up of her showing off her bright, gorgeous smile.

Truly, we’re obsessed with this cover shoot because not only does Saldaña look breathtaking, but she looks so happy and confident.

Speaking of confidence, Saldaña mentioned in a previous interview with People that her confidence truly comes from embracing every new age. She said, “I’m where I wanted to be when I would look at myself and say, ‘I just have a feeling that it’s going to get better, that I’m going to find who I truly am more and more, and I’m going to stick to that road.’”

She added in a more recent interview with WWD that she doesn’t care about the societal standards surrounding aging. “But today, now that I’m 44, I’ve been able to have these opportunities, and I took control over my aging and I took control over my voice and how I consider myself as a woman,” she said. “And I’m so happy that I’m able to collaborate with filmmakers and producers and people in this industry that want that for women, that want women to be ageless and who don’t fetishize women’s youth. And so it’s interesting. It’s really interesting.”