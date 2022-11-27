Helena Christensen Honors Her Late Partner With These Intimate & Never-Before-Seen Nude Snapshots

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

It may have been 25 years since her ex-boyfriend Michael Hutchence passed on, but Helena Christensen is keeping his memory alive with these remarkably touching photos and Instagram post.

On Nov 23, Christensen shared a series of negatives from a never-before-seen, intimate photoshoot between her and her late partner Hutchence. She posted the photos with the caption, “Hey Michael, was just on the phone with some friends of yours who all love you very much. We shared some beautiful memories and of course we laughed a lot cause being around you was so fun and joyous. You made everyone feel alive and loved, there was always such a magical light shining from you ~ a light that will shine forever💫 Thank you @fabrizioferriofficial for sharing these contact sheets with me ❤️.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first snapshot, we see Christensen and former INXS frontman Hutchence holding each other closely in the nude, followed by another negative close-up photo of them. We end the post with an enchanting photo of the two former lovebirds holding one another, smoldering for the camera.

Christensen has been sharing quite a few never-before-seen snapshots from her early modeling career, with these negatives being the latest. Whether it’s a throwback photo or a selfie from her garden, the supermodel never fails to enchant us. Related story Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Shut Down Breakup Rumors With These Chic & PDA-Filled Snapshots

For those that don’t know, Christensen and Hutchence dated each other on and off for four years, from 1991 to 1995. They lived in France and Denmark together, and were so in love throughout. Christensen said he was her “perfect match,” adding that their connection was “joyful, sweet, deep and emotional,” per Marie Claire. “[It was] total mental and physical chemistry,” she said.

However, in 1992, tragedy struck when Hutchence suffered a brain injury back in 1992 as the result of a road rage assault. Many people close to him claim drastically changed him, causing him to fly into uncontrollable rages.

This later contributed to the pair splitting up, with Christensen adding, “Something drastic happened. I was deeply sad, confused and bewildered, but at the same time it couldn’t have continued that way.” Hutchence later died by suicide in 1997.

