Queen Elizabeth II Was Reportedly Concerned About Prince Harry Being ‘Over In Love’ With Meghan Markle

It seems as though Queen Elizabeth II had a lot more thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship than people first thought. Broadcaster and friend of the elder royals Gyles Brandreth’s upcoming biography called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait detailed exactly how the Queen allegedly felt about Harry and Meghan’s romance.

Now, despite what many believe, Brandreth claims that the Queen was delighted with Harry and Meghan marrying, because he seemed very happy, and that she felt Meghan’s contribution would make to the family’s public appearance.

However, Brandreth also alleged that the Queen felt as though Harry was blinded by love a bit, saying he’s “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan, per Daily Mail. Her worries reportedly grew even more after his and Meghan’s infamous Oprah interview, but she dismissed the interview as “television nonsense.”

As many people know, Harry and Meghan started dating in July 2016 after meeting on a blind date. They got engaged a year later and married in a gorgeous royal ceremony in 2018. They have two children together named Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

It’s unclear as to what Queen Elizabeth II felt before she passed away in Sept 2022, but many royal onlookers are anxiously awaiting what more Brandreth has to say about the late Queen’s mindsets. While we patiently await Brandreth’s biography to come out on Dec 8, we can read more about Harry and Meghan’s love story.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

Related story Meghan Markle’s Holy-Grail Exfoliator Rarely Ever Goes on Sale, But It’s 25% Off for Black Friday

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

