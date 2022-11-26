Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Shut Down Breakup Rumors With These Chic & PDA-Filled Snapshots

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson just proved they’re the most stylish soulmates in Hollywood with these colorful and super-rare snapshots. On Nov 24, Turner-Smith uploaded a series of rare and super-chic pics from her and Jackson’s latest J.Crew advertisement.

The Anne Boleyn star posted the photos with the caption, “Celebrating the holidays with @jcrew is becoming something of a family tradition… @vancityjax and I are so happy to be back for another round of festivities (also tequila. we are happy about the tequila) ✨ #injcrew.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see Turner-Smith looking like a stylish goddess in this baby pink, feathered suit dress, with a bourbon glass and silver shoes in her hand. In the next photo, we see the lovebirds looking at each other like they’re the only two people in the world, packing on the subtle PDA and rocking some colorful attire for the J.Crew ad. We then end the post with an artistically beautiful photo of Turner-Smith on an emerald couch, looking at the portable mini-bar.

For a while, people thought these two split up because some eagle-eyed fans believed they unfollowed each other on social media and the lack of red-carpet events together. However, as many know, they’re quite a lowkey couple, keeping things on the more intimate side. And if there were any doubts, these photos sure squashed it!

Turner-Smith and Jackson have been dating since 2018, with Turner-Smith proposing to Jackson on New Year’s Eve in Nicaragua. They married in Dec 2019, welcoming their daughter named Janie in April 2020. Related story Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

