Kate Middleton’s Surprising Op-Ed Is All About Inspiring People to Take Part in One of Her Biggest Passions

It’s no secret that Kate Middleton’s humanitarian efforts focus a lot on early childhood development, ensuring the future of her children and those in the next generation. And in her first solo op-ed, the Princess of Wales penned a powerful essay all about her passion: talking about how we can help children for generations to come.

For the Telegraph op-ed entitled, “I’m determined to nurture our children in their first crucial years of life. They are our future.” She started by saying, “Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues, like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life.”

“We have an incredible opportunity. Armed with all we now know as a result of the work of dedicated scientists, researchers and practitioners, to make a huge difference to the mental and physical health of generations to come,” she added. “That is why I am determined to continue to shine a light on this issue and to do everything I can to secure much greater focus on those first crucial few years for the youngest members of our society – they are, after all, our future.”

For the past few years, Kate has been working on her ambitious goals of making sure we are creating the building blocks for our children’s future, creating charities, and speaking at a multitude of events. And like Kate, a lot of the Windsor family is about working to help build a better future.

