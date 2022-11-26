Ciara Leaves Little to the Imagination in This Hypnotizing Latex & Lace-Up Bodysuit

Get ready: Ciara just turned up the heat on our Instagram timelines with these voluptuous snapshots and videos. On Nov 25, Ciara uploaded a showstopping and powerful video of herself in a red neon-decorated room with the caption, “Put the beat on Simmer. #BetterThangs #SlowMix.”

In the alluring video, we see Ciara looking better than ever in this black latex, lace-up body suit, which she paired with leather knee-highs and her classic wet hair look. Truly, she’s turning up the heat in this video, because no one can take their eyes off of her when she’s in the neon room and during the behind-the-scenes footage of her showing off her toned body. (And we can’t stop grooving to the remix she’s playing of “Better Things” by her, Summer Walker, and GloRilla!)

But that wasn’t the only treat she gave fans that day, because only a few hours after the video, she uploaded a series of sultry, hypnotizing photos of herself from the shoot. She posted the sexy photos with the simple caption, “🖤.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the photos taken by Jacob Webster, we see Ciara in the same latex bodysuit that shows off her killer curves and powerful physique. Throughout the photos, we see her posing in a way that shows off her long legs and the showstopping look that was styled by her former backup dancers-turned-stylist OtheezY. She’s rocking her iconic smokey eye, bold brows, and nude lip makeup look courtesy of makeup artist Yolonda Frederick, and her shining wet hair created by Dimitris Giannetos.

Honestly, we're obsessed; Ciara looks so in her element in these photos, and we really love seeing that!

In a recent interview with Ebony, she talked about her philosophy on confidence, and how she became the confident superstar she is today. “My philosophy is to run towards my fears and the things that make me uncomfortable, so I was running for a while. As a young girl coming up in this industry, I was carrying so much on my shoulders,” she said. “Eventually, I was like, ‘You know what, this is who I am and either you like it or you don’t.’ I can’t live my life based off what someone thinks, or someone else’s comments. Then suddenly, I’ll start thinking that in my mind because words are powerful.”

