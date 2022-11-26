Keira Knightley Looks Like the Definition of Ethereal in This Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Once again, Keira Knightley has made our week with a rare, jaw-dropping red carpet-appearance! On Nov 24, the Love Actually star and her husband of nearly a decade James Righton attended the launch dinner for A Magazine curated by Erdem, which was an exclusive event where Erdem partnered with MatchesFashion.

Held at the esteemed Sessions Arts Club in London, Knightley arrived in a showstopping and ethereal white gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the rare red carpet photos below:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Erdem.

In the photos, we see Knightley looking stunning in a form-fitting white lace gown, with small ruffles draped throughout the skirt of her designer gown. She paired the pristine gown with delicate, sparkling rings, and black shoes to match her nails.

Now, as for her makeup, the Nutcracker star kept it more on the natural side with subtle blush, mascara, black eyeliner, and nude lipstick. For her hair, she straightened her chestnut bob, leaving it down to accentuate her killer cheekbones and glowing skin.

Knightley has been blessing her fans with these red carpet appearances, because normally she opts out of them. But between this and her elegant ensemble at the UK Jewish Film Festival, we’re making this the year of Knightley’s graceful red-carpet fashion.

What makes this even more special, though, is that she brought along her husband as her date, who also rarely comes out for red-carpet events. The two have been together since 2011, marrying in an intimate ceremony back in 2013. They share two daughters together named Edie, 7, and Delilah, 3.

In a previous interview with The Talks, Knightley discussed how she’s stopped caring about backlash as she’s gotten older, focusing on doing what makes her happy throughout her life and career. She said, “I learned you can say nothing; you can be perfectly smiling, wearing a perfectly nice dress at the opening of a charity, and people can still despise you for it.”

