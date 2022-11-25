Naomi Biden Continues to Wow Us With Gorgeous Rehearsal Dinner Looks – See Photos!

When photos of Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, during her wedding to now-husband Peter Neal went viral, we were in awe. The beautiful 28-year-old bride looked like American royalty in her Grace Kelly-inspired dress for her White House wedding. Most recently, Naomi continued to impress with her style and elegance with new pictures from her rehearsal dinner on Instagram.

In the first picture at the Nov 18 event, Naomi is seen wearing a crisp white corseted top, elegant white pants and a billowing lace veil. In the next few pictures, she swapped the veil for a cropped blazer making the look a gorgeous pantsuit. She then accessorized the look with a smaller and shorter veil.

She captioned the post, “RHD 🍽️ 11.18.22 🤍”

In an Instagram post by the celebration’s wedding planner, Bryan Rafanelli, we also got a glimpse of Naomi’s reception dress: a strapless Reem Acra gown. Right on trend, she accessorized the look with a pearl necklace and sheer white gloves. So elegant!

Talking to Vogue as their cover star, Naomi talked about her biggest fashion inspiration for her big day: Grace Kelly. “Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head—it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved,” she said. For the ceremony, Naomi wore a high-neck, long-sleeved, Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren wedding dress. The gorgeous gown featured lace from Jill Biden’s wedding dress sewn into the bodice (something borrowed) along with pearls from her grandmother Roberta Buhle sewn into the six-foot train (something old).

With a fashion reference like Kelly and major brands like Ralph Lauren and Reem Acra as her design team, it’s no wonder Naomi looked so gorgeous on her big day. Talk about glamour! Related story A Bride Kicked Her Father Out of Her Wedding for Being Racist & Reddit Has Thoughts

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.

