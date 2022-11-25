Kim Kardashian Seems to Put the Drama Behind Her as She Partners With Tristan Thompson for an Honorable Cause

Kim Kardashian is all for doing good, even if means putting drama behind her. On Thursday Nov 24, the reality TV star – who’s a longtime advocate of wrongly convicted prisoners – shared a series of photos on Instagram of a Thanksgiving dinner she had with sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson and inmates at the Los Angeles Juvenile detention center Camp Kilpatrick.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior.”

In the pictures, Kardashian and Thompson are seen side by side as they talk to the inmates in a huddle and then eat with them at the dining table.

The SKIMS founder continued, advocating for the inmates and the work they’ve done on themselves even behind bars. “Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life,” she stated. “I loved going around the table and hearing their dreams and aspirations. Thank you to the staff at the facility and to @antirecidivismcoalition, @scottbudnick1 and @swlewis01 for having me.”

At the end of the touching message, she gave a special shoutout to those who joined her and Thompson around the table. “A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick. I love you guys!”

With Black Friday and family Thanksgiving this week, we can only imagine how busy Kardashian's schedule must have been so seeing her take time to give back is really heartwarming. After all, isn't that what Thanksgiving is all about?

