Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Names With Kris Jenner as She Suggests a Touching Tribute & Shades Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian, understandably so, is still taking being a mother of two one step at a time. In the midst of a cheating scandal, pregnancy scandal and breakup with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé had to go through a lot – and being a mom is work enough. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV family gave a glimpse of her new mom life and the most important question in their life right now: what do we name him?

In one scene, Khloé, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner are gathered around a room as they take care of Khloé’s yet-to-be-named 2-month-old baby boy.

“He’s actually Rob’s twin,” Kim said, referring to her brother Rob Kardashian, per E!Online. “He’s so perfect,” Kris added.

After being asked what his name will be and coming out blank, Kris chimed in. “How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?” the famous momager suggested, shading Thompson.

Though Khloé couldn’t confirm or deny the suggestion, the name would surely be a sweet tribute to her brother and her late father, who was also called Robert.

As for another big decision Khloe's had to make recently, she had to decide whether or not to spend the holidays with Thompson as a family. According to Hollywood Life, Thompson "has expressed interest" in spending the time with Khloé and their kids, their baby boy and daughter True, 4.

“Khloé hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family,” a source close to the family told the outlet. “If they can continue being amicable with each other in terms of co-parenting, then Khloé is all for it.”

Another source added, “Khloé puts the needs of her children before her own and her children need as much love from both of their parents during the holidays as possible, especially with this being their son’s first holiday season.” We’re wishing a happy (and peaceful) holiday for this family this year!

