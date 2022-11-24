Queen Consort Camilla Just Honored Queen Elizabeth II & We Can’t Get Enough of These Photos

Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the United Kingdom for 70 years before her peaceful death on Sept 8, will be remembered by many in the years and decades to come. From her work as a leader, to her role as a mother and grandmother, the late Queen created a tremendous legacy. On Thursday Nov 24, Queen Consort Camilla kept her legacy alive by honoring the Queen in giving away the hundreds of Paddington Bears left my mourners in royal residences.

Alongside the stars of the 2014 movie Paddington, Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris, the royal spoke to kids at a kindergarten in London and left them their new ultra-huggable gifts. In addition to the school, all remaining bears will be given to the Barnardo’s children’s charity – a gesture we’re sure the Queen would certainly be proud of.

“The Queen Consort has delivered hundreds of Paddington Bears and cuddly toys, which were left in tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to children who are supported by @barnardos,” the royal family wrote on Twitter alongside pictures of the royal and the actors bonding with the kids.

🧸🥪A very special Teddy Bears picnic



The Queen Consort has delivered hundreds of Paddington Bears and cuddly toys, which were left in tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, to children who are supported by @barnardos. pic.twitter.com/Xz5uliDkxn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 24, 2022

In another tweet, which included some adorable pictures of the kids and their new toys, the royal family also added the Bonneville read the story “Paddington takes a bath” to the class.

“Those involved in the project hope the teddy bears will be much loved for many years to come by children supported by Barnardo’s, whilst understanding the story behind the bears and how they came to be donated,” the royal family also wrote. “Please look after these bears”

Paddington Bears become a touching symbol for the late Queen as she appeared in a rare comedy sketch with the bear during her Platinum Jubilee in June, People reported. Related story Prince William Reportedly Offered an ‘11th-Hour Olive Branch’ to Prince Harry Before the Queen's Funeral

🏷️🧸Please look after this bear



The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth, which will now be donated to @barnardos.



The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home. pic.twitter.com/IfMJnyHyXj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2022

Prior to today’s hefty donation, Camilla appeared in a portrait on Oct 15 where she showed the extensive Paddington collection.

“The Queen Consort is pictured with some of the 1,000 teddy bears that were left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth,” the post explained. “The bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home.”

In the background of the adorable shot, a royal portrait of Prince Louis’ christening in 2018 with Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all pictured was seen as a significant olive branch and gesture amid the ongoing feuds. Sweet gestures upon sweet gestures!

Before you go, click here to see more touching photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

