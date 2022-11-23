Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Classifies Pete Davidson as a ‘Good Rebound’ Amid Her Divorce

Emily Ratajkowski is still dealing with her divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have fun. The 31-year-old actress is enjoying the freedom of her single life, which currently holds space for former Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

The new-ish couple is reportedly having “a good time together,” but it sounds like they won’t be picking out china dinnerware patterns anytime soon, according to an Entertainment Tonight insider. Ratajkowski’s current focus is “getting more adjusted to her life as a single mom” to one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo, from her marriage to Bear-McClard. “She is dating and having fun with it,” the source shared. “She’s in a good headspace.”

Pete Davidson’s mom honors her son’s birthday with a touching series of throwback photos. ❤️

https://t.co/TY1wbumccB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 17, 2022

What does that mean for Davidson, who has been spotted with the model on his 29th birthday earlier this month? Well, it means he isn’t Ratajkowski’s top priority — and that’s totally OK with everyone involved. “Emily has been seeing Pete and thinks he is super charismatic, funny, and a good rebound,” the source revealed. “It is casual between them, but she likes that they’re comfortable with each other, and have a good time together.”

With Ratajkowski tying up her divorce and the comedian coming off his relationship with Kim Kardashian, a casual fling might just be what they need. It’s fun and flirty, and there’s no pressure to make it anything more than that. Davidson is definitely the go-to date for fixing a broken heart in Hollywood and Ratajkowski is taking full advantage of exploring her romantic options.

Before you go, click here to see Pete Davidson’s complete dating history.