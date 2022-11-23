HBO Max Has All the Best Holiday Movies From ‘Elf’ to ‘A Christmas Story’ — & It’s 80% Off This Black Friday 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best parts of Black Friday is catching all of those great post-Thanksgiving sales. And for those who would rather kick off the Christmas season and stay in and watch some classic holiday movies, there is a way to do both. HBO Max has an impressive collection of Christmas movies, from Elf to A Christmas Story available to stream right now. The best part? If you sign up for HBO Max during Black Friday, you can get the streaming service for 80% off.

From now through November 28, you can sign up for HBO Max for just $1.99 for the first three months, which is 80% off the current price for the ad-supported tier ($9.99/month). The offer is available for both new and returning customers.

HBO Max subscribers can enjoy their favorite family holiday films like The Polar Express, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and A Christmas Story Christmas, the sequel to the classic holiday film that had everyone talking about how fra-gee-lay a certain risqué lamp is. And even though the Harry Potter franchise might not explicitly be holiday films, there is something extra magical about watching the series during the holidays.

The streaming service also has its fair share of Christmas rom-coms, like Four Christmases, along with some after hours Christmas comedies like A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas.

Of course, it’s not just holiday classics in the HBO Max library. Subscribers can enjoy everything from classic HBO series like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and Sex and the City, along with new hits like Succession, Euphoria, and The White Lotus.

How to Watch Holiday Classics on HBO Max

Signing up for HBO Max has never been easier — or more of a deal. From now until November 28, you can sign up for HBO Max for only $1.99 for the first three months on its ad-supported tier. If you want to binge a bunch of holiday films throughout the Christmas season, now is absolutely the time to sign up for HBO Max. You only have through Cyber Monday to sign up, so be sure to snag this HBO Max deal while it's hot!

