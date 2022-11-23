Cindy Crawford Looks Confident & Powerful While Dancing in This Glittery Curve-Hugging Dress

Cindy Crawford is nailing her holiday style this yea. The 56-year-old supermodel looked absolutely dazzling in a snazzy purple dress that radiated her confidence with such a chic look.

Crawford posted a video clip on her Instagram account that starts off with her tossing her bouncy hair set in big waves. She chose the right song, too: Rebecca Ferguson’s “Glitter & Gold.” The beat added a bit of sass to the supermodel’s moves as she twirled, shimmied, and gave her hair the ultimate flip for the camera while showing off her fabulous physique. Crawford was on set for her skincare brand, Meaningful Beauty, so we bet she has some new products coming our way.

The fashion icon has been realistic over the years of what her health and fitness regimen looks like — she admits that her eating plan isn’t ever perfect. “I try to be 80 percent good 80 percent of the time. I feel like that’s an achievable balance,” she told W Magazine. “Obviously, the way I exercise, and the intensity of my exercise programs has changed over the years based on what is going on in my life.”

Another big component to wellness for Crawford has been keeping her mental health in check. She’s admitted to being “a big planner” and maybe a little too Type A for her own good. The pandemic allowed her to reassess how that was affecting her life, so she added mediation to help her be “in the moment” and calm her mind. That’s sounds like sound advice from the supermodel who is dancing her way into the holidays.

