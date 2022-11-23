Prince Harry’s Friends Are Reportedly ‘Concerned’ About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried.

Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he made a point that he and Meghan Markle can’t get away with just glossing over the family feud. “Netflix has paid a lot of money for this documentary,” Bullen noted, “So, Harry and Meghan [Markle] are gonna have to say more than, ‘We have a lovely life in Montecito, and we love each other.’ You know, there needs to be some meat in this sandwich.”

That has some of Harry’s childhood friends fearful that there will be no going back to the royal family after the book is published and the series premieres. “So, I think those closest to him in the U.K. or those who were very close to him in the U.K. in the past are slightly concerned about how far he’s going,” added the True Royalty TV editor-in-chief. Harry contacted many longtime pals to help tell the story about “some of the darker moments in his life.”

Bullen believes that King Charles III and the rest of the family are “absolutely bracing themselves” for the fallout. “History has shown us that when the Sussexes speak, they can throw out some pretty big accusations,” he said. It’s been a tumultuous few years for the palace and the rocky rift probably won’t settle down anytime soon.

