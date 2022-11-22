Heidi & Leni Klum Prove They Can Turn Every Head in Ethereal Red Lingerie Photo Shoot

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni are at it again in their latest lingerie campaign for Intimissimi. This time around, the mother-daughter modeling duo is showing off a line that is perfect for the holiday season — and the multi-generational snapshot shows how serious Leni is about her career.

Heidi looks gorgeous wearing a sheer, lacy bra and panties set with tiny gold embellishments that show off her toned body. Leni, 18, wore adorable red-silk shorts and tank top set that is adorned with lacy edging. They share a tender moment with their eyes closed as Leni leans into her the back of her mom’s neck — and outside of the hair color, they look so much alike.

Heidi Klum and daughter Leni star in a new campaign for Italian underwear and accessory firm, Intimissimi. Courtesy of Intimissimi/MEGA.

This is the second campaign for Intimissimi after sharing the spotlight for their fall campaign. The 49-year-old supermodel and the teen received some criticism for the photo shoot as critics, including radio host Howard Stern, felt it was “inappropriate.” He said on his SiriusXM radio show, “I looked at it and I thought, ‘This is so f**king’ out of line. It is so inappropriate. But you can’t stop looking at it.”

Leni isn’t taking any of the negativity to heart, though. “I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions,’ she revealed to Page Six. “I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I love her. She’s an inspiration. Just the advice she gives me, the way she works, everything about her, I can go on and on. I love shooting with her.” With their latest campaign, Heidi and Leni are doubling down to say they find the moment empowering — and they have no time to listen to their critics.

