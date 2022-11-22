Meghan Markle Is Calling Out the Double Standard for Women Who Want to Explore Their Sexuality

Meghan Markle is getting real when it comes to talking about women and sexuality on her latest episode of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex is calling attention to how women are treated differently than men because she’s tired of the double standard.

“I don’t understand what it is about the stigma surrounding women and their sexuality and the exploration of their sexuality that is so much more vilified than for a man,” she questioned with guest, trans-rights activist and actress Michaela Jaé Rodgriguez. Meghan made a powerful point that as you get older, you are often more comfortable “exploring and starting to understand your sensuality, your feminine divine.” However, that desire to feel good about your sexuality “can be very much used against you.”

The Duchess of Sussex noted that men are given the room to enjoy sex and have fun with it. “It’s often celebrated. Even heralded,” she said. “But for a woman, I don’t care if she’s perhaps the most successful woman in finance in her mid-50s, I promise you, someone will still go, ‘But she was such a slut in college.‘”

Meghan is using her Archetypes platform to “investigate the labels that try to hold women back” while having “conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.” She’s been hitting some pretty hot topics each week that generate headlines across the globe — and we’re pretty sure her sexuality discussion will hit a nerve with some UK media outlet who thinks she’s disgracing, not empowering, women everywhere.

