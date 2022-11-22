Princess Eugenie Finally Settles into New Home After Reported Royal Real Estate Rift With Prince William & Kate Middleton

Over the summer, there was a major real estate shuffle within the royal family — and of course, it wasn’t without drama. Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have finally settled into their new UK home after moving out of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage, but those aren’t the feuding family members.

The Sussexes decided to renew the lease on their UK home now that international travel has picked up after the pandemic. Eugenie and Jack needed to figure out their next spot to call home, so they set their eyes on Adelaide Cottage. Well, we know that Prince William and Kate Middleton also wanted the home and since they have a higher ranking, Eugenie and Jack were out of luck. This reportedly led to another royal rift in the family.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton are headed to Boston! Read more details on what this trip means for the royal family. https://t.co/29dwvbItQj — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 21, 2022

What makes this entire scenario even wackier is that with the death of Queen Elizabeth II comes more real estate moves. With Kate and William seeing a change in their titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles III would reportedly like the couple to move into Windsor Castle and make that their prime residence — so they may not need Adelaide Cottage in the long run. However, Eugenie and Jack aren’t taking any chances and have moved into Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, according to The Express.

The couple will now enjoy the two-bedroom residence part-time as Jack’s job has now relocated them to Portugal for much of the year. There’s no word on whether Eugenie has mended fences with William and Kate, but as Harry’s closest cousin, she might continue to side with the Sussexes.

