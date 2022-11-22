Tori Spelling’s Christmas Card Might Be the Official Word That She Reconciled With Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been cagey about their marital status, but the couple may have given fans the last word with this year’s Christmas card. It may be the only answer that they will offer, but they did it in a really sweet way.

With the entire family in the photo, including McDermott’s son Jack, 24, from his first marriage to Mary Jo Eustace, the group looked so happy to be together. Spelling, wearing a black sequined ensemble, leaned up against her husband, who wore a festive burgundy sweater. Their five kids, Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, surrounded them in various shades of black, burgundy, and gray as they posed in a rustic outdoor setting.

The 90210 star captioned the holiday card with a lengthy post, exclaiming that it’s her “favorite time of year!” She mentioned that this year was “extra special” since everyone was in the photo together. Last year, McDermott was noticeably absent from the snapshot, which they blamed on his filming schedule even though it was at the height of their rumored marital troubles. She hashtagged the image “#lovemyholidaycard” and “familytogether.”

The couple has been showing a united front lately that seems to indicate that they have reconciled over the past year. McDermott even told The U.S. Sun that “everything is amazing” when it came to his family — and it seems like that was a genuine answer. He and Spelling have had a tumultuous marriage, but perhaps they’ve weathered the storm and are enjoying nothing but sunshine ahead.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.