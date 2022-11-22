Jennifer Grey Went Through a Total Transformation to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin & She Looks Unrecognizable

Though actors always embody someone else as they become their characters in a TV show or movie, mega-productions can also see the characters physically transform as well. From Lily James’ recent transformation as Pamela Anderson to Meryl Streep‘s uncanny similarity to Margaret Thatcher in 2011’s The Iron Lady, many Hollywood actors and actresses have let go of their signature looks to fully become someone else. In Jennifer Grey‘s new project, she’s done just that.

The actress, who will play cult leader Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime’s Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, shared her completely new look on Instagram on Monday Nov 21.

“Call me gwen #starvingforsalvation #gwenshamblin @lifetime,” Grey wrote alongside a photo of her looking almost unrecognizable. In the photo, the actress is seen in a Shamblin’s signature teased blonde hair, her over-lined lips and dark smokey eye.

In the caption, Grey also thanked those who made the transformation possible: her hairstylist Lyne Lapiana and Wig Maker Associates founder Rob Pickens.

Shamblin, a cult leader who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, also founded the Remnant Fellowship Church, Deadline reported. Given the accusations of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse within the program, it has often been associated with cult-like practices.

Attention around Shamblin’s story rose after the HBO docuseries on her story, The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, achieved major success.

In addition to Grey’s movie, actress Sarah Paulson will also play Shamblin in a scripted version of the docuseries, Deadline reported.

We can’t wait to see their interpretations of the cult leader – both projects are definitely joining our must-watch list!

