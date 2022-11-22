Naomi Biden Channeled Grace Kelly By Choosing an Uncannily Similar Wedding Dress – See Photos! 

Naomi Biden, 28 and her now-husband Peter Neal, 25, became the 19th couple to tie the knot at the White House last week. Even though the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden had her wedding at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, she was still like any other bride-to-be and had an idea of what she wanted her wedding dress to look like for a long time. Her inspiration? Grace Kelly, the Princess of Monaco.

“Like every little girl, I had a vision in my head—it was Grace Kelly’s dress I loved,” Naomi told Vogue. The president’s eldest granddaughter wore a high-neck, long-sleeved, Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren wedding dress. The gorgeous gown featured lace from Jill Biden’s wedding dress sewn into the bodice (something borrowed) along with pearls from her grandmother Roberta Buhle sewn into the six-foot train (something old).

Princess Grace Kelly in her wedding dress at Price’s Palace, just before she married Ranier III of Monaco. Mondadori via Getty Images

Grace Kelly, the American actress who married Prince Rainier III of Monaco on April 19, 1956, wore a similar dress for her nuptials. The wedding dress, a gift from Hollywood studio Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer, was also long-sleeved, made of silk faille and antique Brussels lace. Kelly’s gown was embellished with pearls as well, so it seems like no detail went unnoticed by Naomi and her styling team.

It wasn’t just her wedding dress that emulated the Princess of Monaco, though. Naomi’s honey-hued hair was swept gently behind her ears in an intricate, neck-grazing bun, and her makeup was soft and subtle, with a soft pink pout and a classic, understated cat eye. Talk about Old Hollywood glamour!

Naomi was the first grandchild to get married at the White House, and she looked like American royalty as she did. See all of the stunning photos from her wedding day here!