Halle Berry’s New Shaved Haircut Is the Coolest & Boldest Take on Her Pixie Cut We’ve Seen Yet

Pixie haircuts are not easy ones to rock, but boy does Halle Berry wear them well! The actress, who’s rocked short hairstyles throughout her career, recently debuted an even edgier version of her pixie cut and we’re obsessed with her new haircut!

The reveal happened on Instagram on Saturday as the actress posted a video showing off her new look. “So, this is how the haircut started,” the Catwoman actress said as she showed one side of her face with her long blonde, side-swept bangs.

Wearing a sexy maroon robe, the star continued, this time showing the other half of the hairstyle.

“And this is how it’s going,” she said, revealing a zig-zag design buzzed into her head that extended to the back of her neck.

“Thank you, Ohre,” she said at the end of the video, referring to photographer and hairstylist Ohre Kilpatrick.

She captioned the video, "how it started vs how it's going ⭐️."

Fans and followers of Berry know she’s a fan of hair changes every once in a while. In August, the star rocked another two variations of her blonde pixie cut: purple and gray curls.

The gray look, which she debuted on Instagram on her birthday, was first shared in a picture of her wearing a black lacy lingerie top. Proving that gray hair and black lingerie are the ultimate combination, the star rung in her new year with plenty of style and sexiness. “Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!” she captioned the photo.

Right before the gray phase, Berry rocked purple curly hair as she made a low-key appearance at a UFC fight. Her vibrant, purple curls were an absolute standout in the crowd.

Regardless of what version she wears, Berry continues to look cool, sexy and sophisticated in each one. In our eyes, Berry can do no wrong with her many hairstyles!

