One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the ‘FBI Informants’ for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on,” Cohen said on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show. “And it would be very interesting to have, let’s say, the son-in-law, the daughter who are FBI informants — DOJ informants — acting as senior members of a campaign or an administration if he should somehow manage to slide back in.”

“I believe Jared and Ivanka are potentially the moles.” @MichaelCohen212 says he wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Trump’s own daughter and son-in-law informed the DOJ about the classified docs at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/VKQR9IPgXI — The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) November 19, 2022

Someone had to know the location of the top-secret documents, and it was Cohen who noted to Insider back in August just after the raid that it was “definitely a member of his inner circle.” He’s been adamant since the beginning that he “would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children.” It would be easy to point fingers at Ivanka and Kushner, who have not only taken a huge step back from Donald Trump’s political ambitions but have also spent little personal time with him in Florida over the last two years.

With Donald Jr. and Eric taking a lead role in their father’s third campaign for president, and Tiffany never really showing an interest in the family business, it’s easy to side-eye Ivanka and Kushner in this situation. Cohen isn’t backing down from his accusations, which could make Donald Trump a little paranoid about who is spilling secrets from his Mar-a-Lago haven.

Before you go, click here to see photos of Donald Trump’s family over the years.