Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi’s Wedding

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight.

Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and this is independent of the current Justice Department criminal inquiry into his activities.

All eyes have been on the Biden family's wedding arrangements as Naomi Biden does the finishing touches, and Joe's finally said how/ if he'll give any hints on the matter. https://t.co/FW1r4xTJdz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 16, 2022

That’s likely why details about the big day were kept to a minimum. While it was revealed that Hunter and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle walked the bride down the aisle, the public didn’t see a photo of the family together. It was only snapshots of the president, the first lady, and the newly married couple — it kept things neat, clean, and free from snide comments about Hunter’s abandoned laptop.

The invitations made it clear that Joe Biden and Jill were the hosts — not the mother and father of the bride — welcoming everyone to the event, which was rather small for such a grand affair. It shows how fiercely protective the 46th president is of his family and how important a day it was for all of them. Hunter likely has a big fight ahead of him and will have to face any consequences for his alleged actions, but Joe Biden wasn’t going to let any of that ruin Naomi’s special moment with her new husband.

