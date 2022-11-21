Kelly Rowland Was the Definition of Bold in This High-Slit, Leopard-Print Gown at the AMAs

Kelly Rowland has done it again: taken everyone’s breath away with an insanely gorgeous and bold gown.

On Nov 20, stars from all over came to the American Music Awards in their most daring ensembles, and Rowland’s may be the most glamorous and daring yet.

See the photos below:

Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Gilbert Flores for Variety.

Gilbert Flores for Variety.

As you can see, Rowland arrived in a dramatic, leopard-print gown from Nicolas Jebran with a super high-slit and long train leading behind her. The daring silk gown truly captured the spirit of the awards show, and no one could take their eyes off of it! She paired the look with black, closed-toe heels and matching leather gloves.

As for her hair, she kept it short and shiny, accentuating her sculpted face and high cheekbones. For her makeup, she made it just as dramatic as her showstopping gown. She made sure to have a dewy base that highlighted her glowing skin, a dark smokey eye to bring out her eyes, and bold red lipstick to tie the look together.

If there’s one thing Rowland does on a red carpet, it’s rock an elaborate and stunning outfit that takes everyone’s breath away. Whether it be the Oscars After Party or this year’s AMAs, Rowland’s daring style and confidence always steal the show. Related story All Eyes Were On Mindy Kaling When She Confidently Stepped Out in This Gothic, High-Slit Gown at the Governors Awards

In a previous interview with People, Rowland talked about what advice she’d give her younger self about her confidence. She said, “You don’t need anybody else to tell you you’re smart, you look good, I think it’s important to know that. That’s one thing I’d tell my younger self. You don’t need anybody else to tell you — it starts with you.”

Before you go, click here to the best dressed at this year’s American Music Awards below: