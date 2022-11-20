Carmen Electra’s New Milestone Consists Of Her Rocking a Gray Bikini on a Billboard

Carmen Electra has been turning up the heat on both our Instagrams and on OnlyFans — and now on huge billboards!

On Nov 18, the Baywatch star shared a huge milestone in her bikini-modeling endeavors on her Instagram, celebrating the fact that she’s now a billboard model! Electra shared a photo of the billboard campaign with the caption, ” i ❣️ @alexwangny Alexander Wang pop-up store in Miami is now open! @alexanderwangny #alexanderwang #miami #popup.”

In the photo, we see her looking like a radiant goddess in the Alexander Wang campaign, rocking a gray bikini set that matches the cozy bedspread she’s sprawled out on. In the billboard photo, we see Electra looking sensational in the barely-there bikini that accentuates her killer curves and glowing skin. For the photo, she had her hair up in a romantic updo and her makeup in her go-to dewy, bronze look.

She’s truly making the 2020s her era of confidence, and we can’t wait to see what she does next in her new era.

The Scary Movie star joined OnlyFans back in May 2022, quickly making her in the top .01 percent of earners on the subscription-based site. In a previous interview with OutKick, Electra talked about how much OnlyFans has actually improved her life and confidence. “OnlyFans fits in perfectly because I am the creative director of my own shoots, on my own time. There’s nothing out there that I haven’t approved. And I love connecting with my fans,” she said.