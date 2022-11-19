Maren Morris Is Living Her Best Life As She Glows & Oozes Confidence in This Zebra-Print Bikini

Country music sensation Maren Morris just turned up the heat with these breathtaking bikini snapshots. On Nov 16, the former Playboy model shared a series of photos during her getaway with the simple caption referencing her swimsuit, saying, “🦓🦓🦓.”

In the first photo, we see Morris looking radiant in a matching, drawstring zebra-print bikini, showing off her long legs and toned physique as she stands in front of a pool. We then get a scenic snapshot of the pool and view she sees from her chair, followed by a stunning selfie of herself showing off her sunkissed skin in the same bikini and gold belly chain.

Morris has been blessing our Instagram timelines lately with a bunch of swimsuit photos that show off her confident spirit. Just a day before, she uploaded a joyful video of herself spinning around in the sand in a checkered, black and white bikini to celebrate her three Grammy nominations. She uploaded the video with the caption, “3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! 🥂😭”

Whether it’s on the red carpet or in a stunning swimsuit like this, Morris knows how to turn heads.

When speaking to NPR about her hit anthem “Girl,” the working mama talked about how she channeled her confidence and openness in the track. She said, “It started as just a message to myself and it changes perspective a little bit, the point of view, the way I speak to myself and to someone else throughout the song. But, yeah, it really was a self-reflective, therapeutic write.”