Keira Knightley’s Super Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves She’s the Queen of Sophisticated Fashion

As of late, Keira Knightley keeps her life as private as possible, rarely going to red carpet events and not using any social media — and she has seemed so at peace since making those decisions. But on Nov 15, the Love Actually star arrived at the film screening of her new animated film Charlotte, which was being screened at the UK Jewish Film Festival.

The Oscar-nominated star rarely goes to red-carpet events, and with this latest one, she ensured her fashion choices meant all eyes were on her. See the photos below:

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images.

As you can see in the photos, Knightley looks breathtaking in this bold, dark ensemble that perfectly captures the elegant, sophisticated fashion sense we’ve all adored over the years.

For this particular event, she rocked a floor-length black, shimmering ball gown and a hold and black woven jacket that goes down to her feet. She paired the look with delicate silver jewelry all over, along with square-toed black leather heeled boots.

As for her makeup, the Nutcracker star arrived in her classic dewy base that perfectly highlights her sculpted cheekbones and natural glow. to match the dark look, she rocked a slightly smoked-out black eyeshadow look, pairing it with her iconic bold brows and a matching pink shade on her lips and cheeks.

Once again, Knightly has proved she's the Queen of elegant, refined fashion with this red carpet appearance!

In a previous interview with The Talks, Knightley discussed how she’s stopped caring about random backlash as she’s gotten older, focusing on doing what makes her happy. She said, “I learned you can say nothing, you can be perfectly smiling, wearing a perfectly nice dress at the opening of a charity and people can still despise you for it.”

