Kim Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination As She Promotes These Sparkling Holiday SKIMS Lingerie Sets

Kim Kardashian has done it again: made everyone’s jaws drop with a series of photos that border on the NSFW side. On Nov 17, Kardashian shared a series of showstopping snapshots, flaunting her new collection to her Instagram with the caption, “S K I M S holiday shop available now.”

In the first few photos, we see Kardashian looking like a sunkissed goddess as she shows off the barely-there, sparkling black lingerie set, showing off her toned body from different angles. Then we see a few snapshots and video snippets of her flaunting her killer curves in a nudle, dazzling lingerie set, showing off her platinum hair and signature pout.

Her award-winning brand SKIMS just released a bunch of new sets for their Holiday shop, including a Sparkling Jersey mini thong and matching triangle bralette in a variety of shades Kardashian wore.

Sparkle Jersey Mini Thong $78.00 Buy now

Truly, she looks so stunning in these viral photos, and we hope she shows off the rest of the must-see line for the world to fawn over!

Over the years, SKIMS has quickly become the go-to shapewear company for body positivity and size inclusion, garnering an incredible worth of $3 billion as of 2022. Founded by Kardashian and Jens Grede, this company keeps coming out with new campaigns featuring holiday must-haves, supermodel picks, and more. Related story Kris Jenner's First Vogue Cover is Fierce, Dramatic & Gives the Kardashians a Run For Their Money

In a previous interview with We Are Supported By podcast, Kardashian explained how her mindset changed about being more confident as she grows older, saying, “As long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just… be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

Sparkle Jersey Mini Triangular Bralette $98.00 Buy now

