Donald Trump’s Twitter Could Be Reinstated Soon Thanks to Elon Musk’s Latest & Most Bizarre Business Move Yet

Instead of making the final decision himself, Elon Musk has decided to leave the final decision on former President Donald Trump’s Twitter to the people.

On Nov 18, Musk shared a tweet that read “Reinstate former President Trump,” with a poll that people could vote on to decide if Trump should come back to the app or not. The last update showed that 52.3 percent of people voted for reinstating his Twitter, with over 10.5 million voters.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

On Nov 19, Musk shared his opinion on the viral poll, saying, “Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!”

Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Safe to say, everyone has an opinion on this business move, with some praising him for leaving it to the people, some vilifying him for even making it an option, and those that are just thinking to themselves, “Why are you leaving it up to an Instagram poll?!”

One Twitter user wrote, “Hey Elon Musk, your poll is a joke. It’s just a “Fake-Poll” . . . for an “Ex-Fake-President.” Trump is not welcome here.”

Another user talked about how they were for bringing Trump back, saying, “He’s the former president of the United States for goodness sake, how is this even a question. Banning Trump from Twitter should have NEVER happened, it’s probably the most embarrassing moment for US history besides Biden taking office! It’s a disgrace.” Related story Donald Trump Is Reportedly Getting Petty & ‘Keeping Track’ of Republicans Who Aren't Endorsing Him Early On

And another user, like the majority, are confused as to why the fate of the former President’s banned media will be based on a poll. They said, “sorry, we’re letting this happen WHY?”

Ever since Musk purchased the app for around $44 billion, he’s stated numerous times that he wants “free speech” back in social media. However, most recently, he’s decided to tinker with that policy a bit, tweeting, “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet.”

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Back in early Jan of 2021, Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s personal and professional accounts following the Capital Riots on Jan 6. The company eliminated the accounts due to decrease any possible further risk of violence. But now with Musk as the one making the decisions on Twitter (mostly), many suspended accounts have been reinstated like Kathy Griffin, Jorden Peterson, and Babylon Bee.

And depending on the viral poll, Trump could be the newest one reinstated. Only time will tell.

