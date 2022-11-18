Helena Christensen Posed in Nothing But a Trench Coat & Sheer Stockings Ahead of Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

Helena Christensen always nails her red-carpet looks, but she gave her followers a sneak peek behind the scenes of her glamorous night at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday. The 53-year-old supermodel lounged in her hotel room before the event, showing off her super sexy spy look.

Proving that she would make an excellent James Bond character, Christensen looked stunning in a patent-leather trench coat and black stockings. (See the photos HERE.) She kept the jacket open just enough to reveal that she was topless underneath while she flaunted her toned legs. The chic ensemble was accessorized with a black fascinator and mesh lacing covering her face. The makeup showed off a sultry cat eye and a bold red lip for maximum effect. Christensen called her time in Spain at the formal event both “magical and heartfelt.”

Christensen loves sharing aspects of her personal and private life on social media, but she’s also speaking up about “inequality” when it comes to how society measures success. “Women are talked about regarding their looks and accomplishments, and in a physical way, whereas for men it’s mostly their accomplishments,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald. “Inequality, in any way, it’s just f**ked up. Yes, women have come a long way, but I feel like we’ve said that for so many years, and yet there’s still such a long way to go. I don’t know what the solution is. I guess we are sort of on the right path.”

She’s choosing to focus on “having an inner contentment and self-confidence” in this season of life. “We don’t need to look beautiful for anyone else, it’s just to make ourselves feel good. That’s what it really is like now,” Christensen revealed. “I don’t care if I look beautiful to anyone else, and it’s not even about looking beautiful per se, it’s about just feeling and looking healthy.” Those are some pretty wise words from a very successful supermodel.

