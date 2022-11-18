Martha Stewart Proves She’s All For Dating Younger Men While Revealing Which A-List Star Makes Her ‘Melt’

Martha Stewart has never been shy about her dating and sex life, so admitting who she has a crush on doesn’t seem that wild. However, the 81-year-old lifestyle guru is setting her sights on an A-list star who gives her butterflies: Brad Pitt.

Stewart, who finds Pete Davidson “cute,” thinks that Pitt is crush-worthy as well. “I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt,” Stewart told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday. Surprising, she hasn’t met the 58-year-old yet, but she’s already envisioning their meet-cute moment — and she certainly doesn’t care about their 23-year age gap.

She even follows an Instagram fan account dedicated to Pitt, who doesn’t utilize social media at all. “I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures,” Stewart shared. “He is so cute!” She praised the Oscar winner for getting more handsome with age gushing, “He looks better and better as the years go by.” She even told Fallon to go and check out his adorable photos — LOL.

And who wouldn’t want to date Stewart? She’s a legendary businesswoman who can also whip up an incredible meal and decorate your home. Since older men have been free to date younger women for centuries, it’s time we flip the switch and let sexy and smart women like Stewart have that same opportunity. While Davidson is busy with his newest romance with Emily Ratajkowski and Pitt is courting Paul Wesley’s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, surely there is another A-list star wanting to date Stewart — she is a total catch.

