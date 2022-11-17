Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Bringing the Heat Spotlight Module

Salma Hayek Proves Red Is Her Color in This Eye-Poppingly Daring Gown at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Kristyn Burtt
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Salma Hayek David M. Benett/Getty Images.

Salma Hayek was red hot on the red carpet on Wednesday night for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022. She stepped out in a gorgeous couture gown that fit her like a glove. 

The 56-year-old actress was the lady in the red in a dress from the Vivienne Westwood Made-to-Order collection. The design draped off her shoulders and cascaded down to a corset that hugged her curves in the most elegant way. The fabric cinched underneath her décolletage with a delicate bow, which was the focal point of the stunning ensemble. She accessorized the outfit with pink and diamond-drop earrings and black platform heels. Hayek kept her hair in soft waves and added a pop of color with her red lips and smoky eye makeup — she looked absolutely radiant!

Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
 Salma Hayek attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 on November 16, 2022 in London, England. Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images.

Hayek is gearing up for the release of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is headed to theaters on Feb. 10, 2023 — just in time for Valentine’s Day. The trailer that just dropped earlier this week promises a very steamy moment or two with co-star Channing Tatum. The dynamic duo engages in some jaw-dropping gymnastics that will have everyone running to the box office to see these two on the big screen. Hayek appropriately captioned the post, “Something to get the blood flowing.”

That movie will surely bring another major red carpet Hayek’s way, so we can’t wait to see what she picks to promote that film. It’s going to be hard to top this show-stopping number, but Hayek always brings the heat.

