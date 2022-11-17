Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.

Kate Bennett, CNN correspondent and author of Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography, shared with Anderson Cooper that not only does Melania dislike “being in the news,” but she also “doesn’t like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband.” That incident made their relationship “a little chilly,” which isn’t great when Donald Trump is counting on Melania’s support for his presidential campaign.

Bennett doesn’t believe that the former First Lady “has any intention of being on the campaign trail” even though she showed up at his presidential campaign announcement. Donald Trump is going to have to rely upon Donald Jr. Trump and Eric Trump to carry the weight of the family support. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have also stated that they are out, and it’s unlikely that Tiffany Trump and new husband Michael Boulos will be doing much either. It’s not exactly an ideal situation for the former president, who wants to come out blazing for another run at the White House.

With lukewarm support all around‚ both personally and professionally, it’s hard to know what Donald Trump is thinking at the moment. It feels like his political career is going out with a whimper and no one around him is telling him the truth.

